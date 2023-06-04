Home States Telangana

Gattepalli residents celebrates statue of Telangana hero Murali inaugurated by Welfare Minister

The villagers fondly recall Murali’s daring escape from Sangareddy jail and his fight against the feudal landlords.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar

Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The residents of Gattepalli in Sultanabad mandal are in a joyous mood these days as their long-cherished dream is becoming a reality with the installation of Gattepalli Murali’s statue. Murali is a hero to the villagers, having fought against the Razakars during the Telangana Armed Struggle before Independence. The tales of his heroism and courage have been part of the village folklore and the installation of his statue has brought immense joy to the locals.

The statue, a collaborative effort by the villagers, was inaugurated on May 7 by Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar. During the inauguration, Minister Eswar paid tribute to Murali and spoke of his seemingly humble demeanour that belied his immense courage.

Born in Gattepalli village in 1915, Muralidhar Rao began his revolt against the Nizam rule by tearing up textbooks that propagated the image and ideology of the rulers. He narrowly escaped with bullet injuries when Razakars ambushed villagers at Mandapur hillocks in Karimnagar district. Unfortunately, Prabhakar Rao and 13 others lost their lives during this initial encounter with the Razakars. Undeterred by the loss, Murali formed teams across villages to fight against the Nizam rule.

The villagers fondly recall Murali’s daring escape from Sangareddy jail and his fight against the feudal landlords. It is worth noting that Murali even contested against former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from the Manthani Assembly constituency on a CPI ticket. He passed away aged 73 due to age-related ailments, leaving behind a legacy of valour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gattepalli residents Gattepalli Murali’s statue Koppula Eswar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp