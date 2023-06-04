Gattepalli residents celebrates statue of Telangana hero Murali inaugurated by Welfare Minister

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The residents of Gattepalli in Sultanabad mandal are in a joyous mood these days as their long-cherished dream is becoming a reality with the installation of Gattepalli Murali’s statue. Murali is a hero to the villagers, having fought against the Razakars during the Telangana Armed Struggle before Independence. The tales of his heroism and courage have been part of the village folklore and the installation of his statue has brought immense joy to the locals.

The statue, a collaborative effort by the villagers, was inaugurated on May 7 by Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar. During the inauguration, Minister Eswar paid tribute to Murali and spoke of his seemingly humble demeanour that belied his immense courage.

Born in Gattepalli village in 1915, Muralidhar Rao began his revolt against the Nizam rule by tearing up textbooks that propagated the image and ideology of the rulers. He narrowly escaped with bullet injuries when Razakars ambushed villagers at Mandapur hillocks in Karimnagar district. Unfortunately, Prabhakar Rao and 13 others lost their lives during this initial encounter with the Razakars. Undeterred by the loss, Murali formed teams across villages to fight against the Nizam rule.

The villagers fondly recall Murali’s daring escape from Sangareddy jail and his fight against the feudal landlords. It is worth noting that Murali even contested against former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from the Manthani Assembly constituency on a CPI ticket. He passed away aged 73 due to age-related ailments, leaving behind a legacy of valour.

