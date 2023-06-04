Highlight BRS, remind Congress of its failures: Kavitha to farmers

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday urged farmers to vociferous highlight the State government’s agricultural schemes in the presence of Congress leaders so that they realise what they are up against in the coming Assembly elections.

Kavitha was addressing Farmers’ Day celebrations in Padmajiwadi village of Sadhashivanagar Mandal in the Yellareddy Assembly constituency. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Yellareddy MLA J Surendar were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha said: “Free power, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima are to name only some of the achievements of the BRS government which is farmer-friendly and people-friendly.”

She urged the farming community to remind Congress leaders and activists about these schemes and ask them to compare them with the Opposition party’s historical neglect of farmers and the agricultural sector.

Telangana model a matter of pride

Kavitha said that Telangana’s model of development is now echoing across the country and is replicated by even the critics of the State government. She said that the highlight of Telangana model is the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme which involves pumping water from 80-metre to a height of 610 metres to ensure irrigation facilities across the State. “The BRS government has approved `830 crore for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation package works in Kamareddy district. This will bring water to Yellareddy Assembly constituency. I urge all farmers to cultivate cash crops and maximise profits,” Kavitha said.

Earlier, she arrived at the venue on a bullock cart, greeting the BRS leaders and activists. Following the conclusion of the programme, she shared a meal with local farmers. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other MLAs participated in similar Farmers’ Day celebrations within their respective constituencies.

