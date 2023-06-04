Telangana Assembly elections: BRS ministers may face formidable rivals

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ensuing Assembly elections later this year will test the ability of the KCR Cabinet Ministers to turn the tables against the opponents who have drawn up plans to make them run for their money at the hustings. The opponents, mostly either BJP or the Congress or in some segments both, are planning to focus on the failures of the BRS government to go for their jugular of the ministers.

In Suryapet, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had faced a tough challenge from his opponents in the last two elections. The minister was elected twice in 2014 and in 2018 from the Suryapet Assembly with 2,219 votes and 5,967 vote margin respectively. The Congress and BJP candidates were also MLAs earlier. In fact, the Congress MLA served as a minister also. Jagadish Reddy is, thus locked in a triangular contest.

In Maheswaram, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy has a headache from aspiring BRS leaders. The Congress also is planning to field Badangpet Mayor Parijata Reddy. The BJP is likely to nominate Andela Ramulu as its candidate.

All eyes on Eeswar

In Dharmapuri, SC Development Minister Koppula Eeswar will once again have to struggle as last time he won the seat with wafer thin majority. Congress candidate Adluri Lakshman Kumar has fought a legal battle, arguing that the counting of votes was not done as per the norms. The high court gave directions for the recounting of votes and it is in progress. When the election takes place, it may not be easier for Eeswar to pull another victory against Lakshman Kumar.

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is facing headwinds. Suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is there flexing his muscles. The BJP is also likely to field a strong candidate. He also has to watch out for the TDP candidate this time

The Bandi factor

An interesting fight is on the cards in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who won thrice in a row, might not find the going so easy now. This time, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is toying with the idea of seeking election to the Assembly from Karimnagar.

Making the situation dicey, Mythri Group and Trust chairman and MSO Kotha Jaipal Reddy is planning to contest the coming Assembly elections from Karimnagar. In 2014, and 2018 Gangula Kamalakar won the election with a 24,754 and 14,974 vote margin. The Congress is likely to field Kotha Jaipal Reddy from the segment.

Internal trouble for Niranjan

In Wanaparti, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy is facing internal trouble. The ZP chairman is at loggerheads with him. On the other hand, Congress which had given a tough fight to him is likely to muster all its resources to win the seat at any cost. Former minister G Chinna Reddy lost to Niranjan Reddy in the 2018 elections.

In Mahabubnagar, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud is finding the going tough with the BJP and Congress coming up eyeing a large share of votes and if possible defeating him in the elections.

In the 2014 election, the minister won with a margin of 3,139 votes, and in 2018, the margin shot up to 57,775 votes, but this time the BJP and Congress are trying to dip into his vote bank by fielding former MLAs -- Yennem Srinivas Reddy and Erra Sekar respectively.

Test for Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who represents Sanathnagar in Hyderabad will have to reckon with Kuna Venkatesh Goud who might contest on a TDP ticket. Former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy might throw his oar in, contesting on the BJP ticket.

In Medchal, Labour Minister Ch MallaReddy is facing trouble from rebels. Former MLA D Sudheer Reddy also expecting the ticket and on the other hand, the Congress and BJP are planning to field strong candidates to defeat Malla Reddy.

HYDERABAD: The ensuing Assembly elections later this year will test the ability of the KCR Cabinet Ministers to turn the tables against the opponents who have drawn up plans to make them run for their money at the hustings. The opponents, mostly either BJP or the Congress or in some segments both, are planning to focus on the failures of the BRS government to go for their jugular of the ministers. In Suryapet, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had faced a tough challenge from his opponents in the last two elections. The minister was elected twice in 2014 and in 2018 from the Suryapet Assembly with 2,219 votes and 5,967 vote margin respectively. The Congress and BJP candidates were also MLAs earlier. In fact, the Congress MLA served as a minister also. Jagadish Reddy is, thus locked in a triangular contest. In Maheswaram, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy has a headache from aspiring BRS leaders. The Congress also is planning to field Badangpet Mayor Parijata Reddy. The BJP is likely to nominate Andela Ramulu as its candidate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All eyes on Eeswar In Dharmapuri, SC Development Minister Koppula Eeswar will once again have to struggle as last time he won the seat with wafer thin majority. Congress candidate Adluri Lakshman Kumar has fought a legal battle, arguing that the counting of votes was not done as per the norms. The high court gave directions for the recounting of votes and it is in progress. When the election takes place, it may not be easier for Eeswar to pull another victory against Lakshman Kumar. In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is facing headwinds. Suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is there flexing his muscles. The BJP is also likely to field a strong candidate. He also has to watch out for the TDP candidate this time The Bandi factor An interesting fight is on the cards in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who won thrice in a row, might not find the going so easy now. This time, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is toying with the idea of seeking election to the Assembly from Karimnagar. Making the situation dicey, Mythri Group and Trust chairman and MSO Kotha Jaipal Reddy is planning to contest the coming Assembly elections from Karimnagar. In 2014, and 2018 Gangula Kamalakar won the election with a 24,754 and 14,974 vote margin. The Congress is likely to field Kotha Jaipal Reddy from the segment. Internal trouble for Niranjan In Wanaparti, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy is facing internal trouble. The ZP chairman is at loggerheads with him. On the other hand, Congress which had given a tough fight to him is likely to muster all its resources to win the seat at any cost. Former minister G Chinna Reddy lost to Niranjan Reddy in the 2018 elections. In Mahabubnagar, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud is finding the going tough with the BJP and Congress coming up eyeing a large share of votes and if possible defeating him in the elections. In the 2014 election, the minister won with a margin of 3,139 votes, and in 2018, the margin shot up to 57,775 votes, but this time the BJP and Congress are trying to dip into his vote bank by fielding former MLAs -- Yennem Srinivas Reddy and Erra Sekar respectively. Test for Talasani Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who represents Sanathnagar in Hyderabad will have to reckon with Kuna Venkatesh Goud who might contest on a TDP ticket. Former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy might throw his oar in, contesting on the BJP ticket. In Medchal, Labour Minister Ch MallaReddy is facing trouble from rebels. Former MLA D Sudheer Reddy also expecting the ticket and on the other hand, the Congress and BJP are planning to field strong candidates to defeat Malla Reddy.