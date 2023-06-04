TSPSC paper leak case: Number of arrests to touch 100 soon

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of individuals involved in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case may reach three figures, as recently suggested by the Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand, who stated that arrests could potentially reach 100.

It has been observed that most of the accused individuals connected to the leak, procurement and purchase of the question papers are government employees.

In the initial round of arrests following a complaint filed by the TSPSC Assistant Secretary (Administration) on March 11, a total of nine offenders were taken into custody. Among them, five offenders were government employees, including a constable working with Medchal police, Kethavath Srinivas.

Sources have revealed that out of the total accused individuals connected to the paper leak and those who further purchased it, there are approximately 10 to 15 offenders who hold government jobs. One of the recently arrested individuals, Divisional Engineer Ramesh from the Electricity Department in Warangal, is among them.

Variety of motives

Through the arrests and subsequent interrogations, it has been revealed that monetary gain was the main motive of the offenders. However, a few others also acquired the leaked question paper with the intention of helping their siblings.

TSPSC leak: Paper sold to multiple people

Another government job holder who was recently apprehended admitted that his goal was to make `10 crore by selling the question paper to interested exam aspirants.

Ramesh, who obtained the question paper from another arrested accused Ravi Kishore, sold it to around 50 to 60 exam aspirants and collected substantial sums of money. Ramesh struck a deal with one of the invigilators at an exam hall in Langer Houz, procuring the question papers within five minutes of their release through WhatsApp. He would then promptly prepare the answers and transmit them to the selected candidates via Bluetooth devices, with the exam attendees wearing small earpieces to receive the information.

It is alleged that Ramesh had set up two offices, one at RTC Cross Roads and another at Malakpet, to prepare the answers and distribute them to paying candidates. The police are identifying the invigilator who assisted Ramesh from the exam hall to verify if there are any additional invigilators collaborating with Ramesh for monetary gain.

