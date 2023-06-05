Home States Telangana

BDS student sets self ablaze in Khammam hostel

Sources said family disputes may have led to Manasa’s suicide.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A third-year BDS student reportedly killed herself by setting herself on fire in her hostel room in Khammam on Sunday. The victim, Samudrala Manasa, 22, doused herself with petrol, said police, adding that she sustained 90 per cent burns and died on the spot.

According to Sri Hari, Khammam Urban CI, Manasa used to live in a hostel located opposite the private medical college. Her body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Sources said Manasa had not emerged from her room since morning. Fellow residents raised an alarm after witnessing thick smoke emanating from her room. They alerted the hostel staff, who forcibly opened the door and discovered Manasa’s body.  Her classmates said she had been attending classes until the previous day.
Sources said family disputes may have led to Manasa’s suicide. Police have initiated a probe and registered a case.

