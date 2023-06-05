Congress will scrap Dharani, Rythu & Dalit Bandhu if voted to power: KCR

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

NIRMAL: Calling upon the people to throw the grand old party into the Bay of Bengal for its remarks on scrapping the Dharani portal, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that if the Congress was voted to power it would discontinue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Nirmal on Sunday after inaugurating the Integrated Collectorate Complex, the CM asked whether the people wanted to scrap the State government’s integrated land records management system. “Congress leaders are saying that the Dharani portal will be thrown into the Bay of Bengal if the party is voted to power. Tell me, do you want the Dharani portal, which has made your work easier without the involvement of middlemen, or not,” he asked.

When the crowd voiced their opposition to such a move, Rao said, “Then throw the Congress into the Bay of Bengal which vows to throw the Dharani portal into the sea.”The newly-inaugurated Nirmal Integrated District Collectorate Complex, constructed on a 15-acre site with at a cost of Rs 56 crore aims to enhance administrative efficiency in the region.

Continuing his tirade against the grand old party, he said, “All of us know how the Congress rule was. They changed the Pahanis (revenue records). If the Congress is in power, they will bring back the VRO and Patwari system. The Dharani portal plays a crucial role in facilitating direct deposits of Rythu Bandhu and other financial assistance into the accounts of farmers. If it is scrapped, the Congress will undoubtedly discontinue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes.”

Rao called upon the people to choose between those who would continue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu or those who say ‘Ram Ram’ to Rythu Bandhu and ‘Jai Bhim’ to Dalit Bandhu. He urged the people to choose between those who would continue supporting the welfare schemes and those who merely made symbolic gestures. He said that there was a good response to the ‘Telangana model’ in Maharashtra.

Initiatives on the anvil

With the Assembly elections just months away, the chief minister said, “I have some new programmes and plans. The State government will start food processing units in all taluks across the State after the Assembly elections.”

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the collectorate complex in Nirmal, the CM said the State overcame several problems like the lack of drinking water and power shortage.“We have laid a strong foundation in the last nine years. We have to progress for a better future from this foundation,” Rao said.

The CM mentioned that one lakh acres under Mudhole and Nirmal Assembly constituencies would soon receive irrigation facilities under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP).He instructed officials to make arrangements for distribution of Podu pattas and the implementation of the Gruhalakshmi scheme for 3,000 beneficiaries in each Assembly segment. Additionally, he announced special funds for local bodies in Nirmal.

SOPS GALORE

Rs 10 lakh to 396 gram panchayats each

Rs 20 lakh to 19 mandals each

Rs 25 cr to Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur municipalities each

Engineering college to come up in the erstwhile Adilabad district

1 lakh acres in Mudhole and Nirmal Assembly segments to get irrigation facilities

NIRMAL: Calling upon the people to throw the grand old party into the Bay of Bengal for its remarks on scrapping the Dharani portal, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that if the Congress was voted to power it would discontinue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes. Addressing a public meeting at Nirmal on Sunday after inaugurating the Integrated Collectorate Complex, the CM asked whether the people wanted to scrap the State government’s integrated land records management system. “Congress leaders are saying that the Dharani portal will be thrown into the Bay of Bengal if the party is voted to power. Tell me, do you want the Dharani portal, which has made your work easier without the involvement of middlemen, or not,” he asked. When the crowd voiced their opposition to such a move, Rao said, “Then throw the Congress into the Bay of Bengal which vows to throw the Dharani portal into the sea.”The newly-inaugurated Nirmal Integrated District Collectorate Complex, constructed on a 15-acre site with at a cost of Rs 56 crore aims to enhance administrative efficiency in the region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Continuing his tirade against the grand old party, he said, “All of us know how the Congress rule was. They changed the Pahanis (revenue records). If the Congress is in power, they will bring back the VRO and Patwari system. The Dharani portal plays a crucial role in facilitating direct deposits of Rythu Bandhu and other financial assistance into the accounts of farmers. If it is scrapped, the Congress will undoubtedly discontinue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes.” Rao called upon the people to choose between those who would continue the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu or those who say ‘Ram Ram’ to Rythu Bandhu and ‘Jai Bhim’ to Dalit Bandhu. He urged the people to choose between those who would continue supporting the welfare schemes and those who merely made symbolic gestures. He said that there was a good response to the ‘Telangana model’ in Maharashtra. Initiatives on the anvil With the Assembly elections just months away, the chief minister said, “I have some new programmes and plans. The State government will start food processing units in all taluks across the State after the Assembly elections.” Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the collectorate complex in Nirmal, the CM said the State overcame several problems like the lack of drinking water and power shortage.“We have laid a strong foundation in the last nine years. We have to progress for a better future from this foundation,” Rao said. The CM mentioned that one lakh acres under Mudhole and Nirmal Assembly constituencies would soon receive irrigation facilities under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP).He instructed officials to make arrangements for distribution of Podu pattas and the implementation of the Gruhalakshmi scheme for 3,000 beneficiaries in each Assembly segment. Additionally, he announced special funds for local bodies in Nirmal. SOPS GALORE Rs 10 lakh to 396 gram panchayats each Rs 20 lakh to 19 mandals each Rs 25 cr to Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur municipalities each Engineering college to come up in the erstwhile Adilabad district 1 lakh acres in Mudhole and Nirmal Assembly segments to get irrigation facilities