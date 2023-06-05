Home States Telangana

Ensure free flow condition at Polavaram proj: TS to PPA

Urges officials to ensure free flow condition at Polavaram project without impoundment of water with all its 48 gates, including river sluices, remaining open all through the water year.

Published: 05th June 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation officials of Telangana on Sunday requested the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to ensure free flow condition at Polavaram project without impoundment of water with all its 48 gates, including river sluices, remaining open all through the water year.

In view of onset of monsoon, the TS officials urged the PPA to initiate measures for undertaking the joint survey for resolving such impediment duly taking cognisance of the Supreme Court order issued on September 6, 2012 and thereby undertake the requisite protection measures to avoid submergence in Telangana territory.

In a letter to Chief Executive Officer of PPA, Telangana Irrigation-in-Chief (general) C Muralidhar said: “Andhra Pradesh is yet to respond to n the joint survey suggestion. Telangana had requested for immediate ground-truthing through a joint survey without further loss of time in view of the upcoming monsoon season.”“It is pertinent to bring to the notice that the July, 2022 floods have inundated 103 villages, submerging an area of 40,446 acres and displacing a population of 28,000,” he said.

“This huge impact is for the recorded gauge level of 71.3 feet at Bhadrachalam, which is abnormally high in comparison to previous maximum flood discharge and is estimated that in all about 50,000 acres would come under submergence if 1986 high flood level of 75.6 feet is impinged due to the backwater effect of Polavaram,” he added.

