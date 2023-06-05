Home States Telangana

Hyderabad meet focuses on importance of global health collaboration

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the immediate need to establish a robust One Health-based surveillance system.

HYDERABAD: Amid ongoing global health threats, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the immediate need to establish a robust One Health-based surveillance system. Her remarks took place during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Health Working Group meeting, held in Hyderabad as part of the G20 India Presidency from June 4 to 6, with the presence of delegates from around the world.

Dr Pawar stressed the importance of global collaboration, highlighting its effectiveness in peacetime rather than during a pandemic. “Our partnership as G20 members is crucial in fostering trust, sharing knowledge, building networks and working together to achieve substantial impact and results,” she stated.She also called upon the leadership of G20 countries to establish an interim platform guided by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) process to further these efforts.

Additionally, Dr Pawar introduced India’s proposal for a Global Initiative on Digital Health, a WHO-managed network aimed at converging ongoing technology initiatives in the global health domain. She expressed her belief that this initiative could bridge the digital divide among nations and ensure equitable access to technological advancements worldwide.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, highlighted the significant influence of Ayurveda and Yoga globally, underscoring the contributions of Indian traditional knowledge systems to healthcare. “Indian civilisation and cultural heritage have gifted us Ayurveda, the Science of Lives, a 5,000-year-old medical practice,” he remarked.

The meeting featured two sessions: “Health Emergencies, Preparedness and Response” and “Strengthening Cooperation in the Pharmaceutical Sector,” held on June 4. The event also included exhibition stalls showcasing India’s remarkable progress in health through research and innovation.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness cultural performances, including the Ghussadi folk dance performed by the Raj Gond tribals of Adilabad and experience the craftsmanship of artists creating Oggu Dhol and handcrafted lac bangles.

