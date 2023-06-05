Home States Telangana

Moderate rainfall brings relief to Telangana

IMD forecasts indicate that heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of six districts over the next two days

Published: 05th June 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rain , Telangana rain

A motorist drives as his wife holds their child amidst a sudden downpour at Kondapur on Sunda| Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State, which has been experiencing severe humidity, received some relief as moderate rains covered many parts on Sunday. Districts such as Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri witnessed moderate rainfall in the evening. Among these regions, Nagalgidda in Sangareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 6.7 cm, followed by Tandur in Vikarabad, 5.1 cm, and Nizamabad north, 5 cm.

Earlier in the day, these regions faced intense summer heat, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, and Asifabad districts witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees.In Hyderabad, temperatures remained below 40 degrees, with Qutbullahpur reaching a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to a trough running from a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions to interior Tamil Nadu, passing through Telangana, Rayalaseema, and the southern interior region of Karnataka at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

However, summer conditions persist. According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts over the next two days.

In Hyderabad, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy. There is a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 39 degrees and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. Surface winds are expected to be south-westerlies with a speed of around 6-8 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana summerHeatwave in Telangana
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp