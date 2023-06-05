Home States Telangana

Nothing wrong in Shah meeting Naidu: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday made it clear that media reports on the possibility of BJP reaching an alliance with TDP was only a wild imagination and nothing else.

Published: 05th June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering what was wrong in Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday made it clear that media reports on the possibility of BJP reaching an alliance with TDP was only a wild imagination and nothing else.

During a teleconference he held with the district BJP presidents on Sunday, some of them raised concern over the media reports on the meeting between the two senior politicians and its ramifications on the party’s prospects in Telangana in the ensuing polls.

“Even in the past Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had met Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar and others. BJP is not a party, which will mortgage the interests of the State, by not meeting the opposition leaders, like CM KCR. There is no need to be concerned over imaginary stories,” he averred.

He said because the BJP graph was going upward in the State, BRS, Congress and some other forces were trying to damage the party. He predicted that BRS, Congress, AIMIM and Communist parties would form an alliance in the coming Assembly elections.

He directed the party leaders to extensively take the impact of the Centre’s schemes in the last nine years to every doorstep as part of ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan, which is presently underway. “BJP will defeat BRS whenever elections are held as the people of Telangana are fed up with BRS and are looking at BJP as the only alternative,” he asserted.

India Matters

Comments

