Settle disputes involving the poor through mediation: TS governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged the judges and attorneys to quickly settle disputes involving the poor and marginalised through mediation rather than sending them to regular courts for adjudication because doing so would be costly and time-consuming, and something the poor cannot afford.

Addressing the legal community after inaugurating the third annual festivities of E-Mediation Writings (EMW) in Hyderabad, she urged the mediators to go to the people and settle their disputes before they take on a formal shape of litigation before the courts. She also urged the Mediators’ Parliament to ensure that courts should be the last recourse for a poor man or woman. Since mediation is the only means by which the underprivileged may settle their conflicts, it should be promoted, she said.

The Governor said that she is prepared to enrol in mediation classes in response to the suggestion made by EMW chief coordinator Pusshpa Gupta that the Governor participate in a 40-day mediator training programme.

“In general, my time in Telangana is also a training ground for me. Please consider and support the impoverished people who have no political or financial backing. That is all I ask of you. Mediation would lessen their burden,” she said.Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Armed Forces Tribunal chairman Justice Rajendra Menon also spoke on the occasion.

