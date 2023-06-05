Home States Telangana

Settle disputes involving the poor through mediation: TS governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Settle disputes involving the poor through mediation rather than sending them to regular courts for adjudication because doing so would be costly and time-consuming.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.( Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged the judges and attorneys to quickly settle disputes involving the poor and marginalised through mediation rather than sending them to regular courts for adjudication because doing so would be costly and time-consuming, and something the poor cannot afford.

Addressing the legal community after inaugurating the third annual festivities of E-Mediation Writings (EMW) in Hyderabad, she urged the mediators to go to the people and settle their disputes before they take on a formal shape of litigation before the courts. She also urged the Mediators’ Parliament to ensure that courts should be the last recourse for a poor man or woman. Since mediation is the only means by which the underprivileged may settle their conflicts, it should be promoted, she said.

The Governor said that she is prepared to enrol in mediation classes in response to the suggestion made by EMW chief coordinator Pusshpa Gupta that the Governor participate in a 40-day mediator training programme.

“In general, my time in Telangana is also a training ground for me. Please consider and support the impoverished people who have no political or financial backing. That is all I ask of you. Mediation would lessen their burden,” she said.Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Armed Forces Tribunal chairman Justice Rajendra Menon also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp