Speculation over BJP-TDP poll alliance upsets saffron brigade

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The speculation over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming an alliance for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in both Telugu States, has upset the saffron party leaders in Telangana.

In particular, the dissident leaders in the BJP who are said to be demanding a change of guard in the party’s State unit have expressed serious reservations about joining hands with the TDP. These leaders who have joined the saffron party from the Congress and the BRS are said to be discussing among themselves the rationale of joining hands with the TDP in the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Citing the 2018 elections when the Congress did not gain much after it had struck an alliance with the TDP, the leaders wonder how the BJP can dream of bringing down the BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao by joining hands with N Chandrababu Naidu’s party whose vote share in Telangana has come down considerably.

Past experience

However, senior leaders in the BJP argue that the partnership with the TDP would yield good results and recall the electoral benefits they reaped during the NDA government. A senior leader and former MLA has stated that the TDP has a good vote share in 20 to 25 Assembly segments and the BJP can pull off victory in alliance with the yellow party.

But, a majority of the BJP leaders are of the view that the party should fight alone as the people of Telangana are in no mood to welcome back the TDP as it doesn’t enjoy the kind of support it did in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

A former MP said, “We have lost the hope of the BJP leadership focusing on Telangana to lift the morale of the leaders after the Karnataka debacle. In this scenario there is no harm in joining hands with the TDP even though there may not be much to benefit in the coming elections.”

Clarity on tie up

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP and the TDP contested 117 segments jointly and got a vote share of 15 per cent and seven per cent respectively.The TDP which contested in 72 constituencies won 15 seats and BJP which fielded its candidates in 45 won five. The TDP secured second place in 17 Assembly constituencies and the BJP in 10 segments. The yellow party was placed in third place in 33 segments and BJP in 23.

In 2018, the BJP contested all the 118 Assembly segments alone and won only one seat. The party maintained second place in 10 Assembly segments and third in 49 Assembly segments with a vote share of seven per cent, same as in the previous election. On other hand, the TDP contested 13 Assembly segments in alliance with the Congress and won two seats and was placed second in nine constituencies with a total vote share of four per cent as against 15 per cent in the 2014 elections. The TDP suffered a huge erosion of its support base.

Though BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar denies any possibility of his party striking an alliance with the TDP, several leaders are worried in the wake of speculations as the party high command is said to be taking decision without their knowledge.

According to sources, the TDP leaders are planning to contest only 25 Assembly seats and leave the remaining to the BJP in the event of the alliance coming off. The leaders say that any clarity on tie up between the two parties will emerge in July or August.

