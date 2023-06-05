Telangana Formation Day: Cops’ drone show enchants crowd despite rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police on Sunday celebrated Suraksha Dinotsavam as part of the 10th Telangana Foundation Day. The event featured exhibitions and activities showcasing various aspects of their work and operations, held at the Ambedkar statue near the new secretariat.

Several police wings showcased their expertise in technology, putting on display communication equipment. The major attractions of the event included demonstrations by the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, a photo exhibition by the forensic science unit, etc. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore stalls on cyber security and narcotics control.

In the morning, a march with nearly 1,000 police personnel was taken out. In the evening, another march was conducted at the Integrated Command Control Center. The Woman Safety Wing organised Suraksha celebrations on the Tank Bund during the evening hours. The event was attended by Home Minister Mahmood Ali, State DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand, and other senior police officers.

Spectacular drone show

In addition to the exhibitions and rallies held across the Commissionerate limits, Cyberabad police conducted an impressive drone show with laser lights. Despite the rain, the crowd thoroughly enjoyed the 30-minute show, which showcased images representing key achievements of the state over the past nine years. The evening light show, organised by Delhi-based startup Dotlab Dynamics, employed a total of 400

drone cameras.

