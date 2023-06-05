Telangana first State to form SHE Teams: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the law and order situation in the State was good and there was no curfew imposed in the last nine years because of any violence. Participating in Mahila Suraksha Sambaralu organised as part of State formation day celebrations, Kavitha said that after the formation of the state, SHE Teams were formed. She added that as many as 18 States took inspiration from Telangana and formed their own SHE Teams. “Women can walk on the roads even at midnight. If anyone dials 100, police will reach the spot within seven minutes in Hyderabad and within 14 minutes in rural areas,” the MLC said.
