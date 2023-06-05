Telangana society will soon teach KCR a lesson: Eatala

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Stating that Telangana has become a ‘conscious’ society after having made several sacrifices while witnessing many revolutions, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that it will soon teach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a befitting lesson and end his dictatorial rule in the State.

The BJP leader was speaking at the Telangana ‘Alai Balai’ programme organised by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in Bhuvanagiri. The event was attended by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and leaders from different political parties.“Telangana society can endure hunger, but it will not allow anyone to damage its self-esteem and self-respect,” Rajender said during his speech.

“The farmers are suffering. They are being forced to wait at the paddy purchase centres with their produce for more than 30 days. The government is not buying the grains from these farmers,” the BJP leader said.

“On the other hand, `105 crore has been allocated for the State’s Formation Day celebrations and the Collectors as well as the government officials have been ordered to organise the celebrations to promote Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud said that all parties should work with a single point agenda in this election year — to end the dictatorial and corrupt family rule of KCR in the State.

