Home States Telangana

Telangana society will soon teach KCR a lesson: Eatala

The BJP leader was speaking at the Telangana ‘Alai Balai’ programme organised by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in Bhuvanagiri.

Published: 05th June 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Eatala Rajendar addresses the gathering at an ‘Alai Balai’ programme organised in Bhuvanagiri on Sunday

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Stating that Telangana has become a ‘conscious’ society after having made several sacrifices while witnessing many revolutions, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that it will soon teach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a befitting lesson and end his dictatorial rule in the State.

The BJP leader was speaking at the Telangana ‘Alai Balai’ programme organised by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in Bhuvanagiri. The event was attended by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and leaders from different political parties.“Telangana society can endure hunger, but it will not allow anyone to damage its self-esteem and self-respect,” Rajender said during his speech.

“The farmers are suffering. They are being forced to wait at the paddy purchase centres with their produce for more than 30 days. The government is not buying the grains from these farmers,” the BJP leader said.
“On the other hand, `105 crore has been allocated for the State’s Formation Day celebrations and the Collectors as well as the government officials have been ordered to organise the celebrations to promote Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud said that all parties should work with a single point agenda in this election year — to end the dictatorial and corrupt family rule of KCR in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp