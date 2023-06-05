TS ICET results to be announced on June 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday announced that the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will be announced on June 20. The preliminary answer key to the examination will be made available on Monday.

TS ICET was conducted on May 26 and 27 in two sessions across 72 test centres in the presence of 80 observers. The test was also conducted in 20 online regional centres, 16 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 75,925 students registered for the examination out of which 70,900, that is 93.38% of candidates attended the exam. The results will be declared along with the announcement of the final key.

