A 'miracle' created by KCR: Telangana Energy Minister

The minister also lauded the efforts of electricity employees for the achievements in the power sector.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

G Jagadish Reddy

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Describing Telangana’s achievements in the power sector as a ‘miracle’ created by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the former has proved the critics who predicted ‘darkness’ in the new State wrong with his visionary leadership.

Participating in the Vidyut Pragati Sabha organised as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Vattikhammam Pahad substation under Suryapet constituency, he said:  “Andhra leaders predicted that a power crisis and ‘darkness’ in Telangana if a separate State is formed. But, KCR has proved them all wrong.”

“KCR succeeded in ensuring 24-hour quality power supply to all sectors and free electricity to farmers. Before the formation of Telangana, power generation was at  7,778 MW. Now, thanks to the decisions taken by the CM, it has reached 18,567 MW. Now, in power consumption also, Telangana is number one in the country,” he said. The minister also lauded the efforts of electricity employees for their achievements in the power sector.

Comments

