Bharat Bhavan: KCR lays foundation for BRS’ Centre of Excellence & HRD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Training classes by expert economists, sociologists and others and a digital library will be part of the Bharat Bhavan, the Centre of Excellence and Human Resource Development of the ruling BRS. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the Bharat Bhavan building at Kokapet here on Monday amid Vedic chants after performing ‘Bhu Varaha homam’.

"Going from Strength to strength."

Hon CM and the Hon President of BRS Sri #KCR Garu laid the foundation to BHARAT BHAVAN, #BRS Center for excellence, and human resources development at Kokapet today.

@ With the most beloved leader, Sri KCR garu on the occasion pic.twitter.com/hr96CgKiHu — Ravula Sridhar Reddy (@RSRBRS) June 5, 2023

The Chief Minister said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others, who contributed to the development of the society, will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields. He said that social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information that will be available at the Bharat Bhavan.

The Chief Minister said that all facilities would be provided for those who come here for training. Training classrooms, mini halls with projectors, spacious meeting halls, digital libraries with the latest technology and luxury rooms for accommodation would be made available in the building, he informed.

The Chief Minister also said that the newspapers from within the country and abroad works and books of intellectuals from the political, social and philosophical fields too would be made available at the party’s HRD centre.

A facility to watch local, domestic and international media channels would be set up in the information centre. A platform will be created to study the progress taking place in the social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world, he added.

Stating that there was a need to develop more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the citizens of the country, Rao said that education and training in political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields were imperative.

“We will invite great intellectuals and Nobel Laureates who have experience in their respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop leadership that will help in providing good governance to the people. We will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country. As part of that, we have taken a decision to establish the Political Excellence and HRD Centre,” the Chief Minister added.

HYDERABAD: Training classes by expert economists, sociologists and others and a digital library will be part of the Bharat Bhavan, the Centre of Excellence and Human Resource Development of the ruling BRS. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the Bharat Bhavan building at Kokapet here on Monday amid Vedic chants after performing ‘Bhu Varaha homam’. "Going from Strength to strength." Hon CM and the Hon President of BRS Sri #KCR Garu laid the foundation to BHARAT BHAVAN, #BRS Center for excellence, and human resources development at Kokapet today. @ With the most beloved leader, Sri KCR garu on the occasion pic.twitter.com/hr96CgKiHu — Ravula Sridhar Reddy (@RSRBRS) June 5, 2023 The Chief Minister said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others, who contributed to the development of the society, will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields. He said that social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information that will be available at the Bharat Bhavan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Chief Minister said that all facilities would be provided for those who come here for training. Training classrooms, mini halls with projectors, spacious meeting halls, digital libraries with the latest technology and luxury rooms for accommodation would be made available in the building, he informed. The Chief Minister also said that the newspapers from within the country and abroad works and books of intellectuals from the political, social and philosophical fields too would be made available at the party’s HRD centre. A facility to watch local, domestic and international media channels would be set up in the information centre. A platform will be created to study the progress taking place in the social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world, he added. Stating that there was a need to develop more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the citizens of the country, Rao said that education and training in political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields were imperative. “We will invite great intellectuals and Nobel Laureates who have experience in their respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop leadership that will help in providing good governance to the people. We will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country. As part of that, we have taken a decision to establish the Political Excellence and HRD Centre,” the Chief Minister added.