Home States Telangana

Bharat Bhavan: KCR lays foundation for BRS’ Centre of Excellence & HRD

Facility will develop leadership that will help in providing good governance to people, says CM

Published: 06th June 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lays the foundation stone for Bharat Bhavan at Kokapet in Rangareddy district on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Training classes by expert economists, sociologists and others and a digital library will be part of the Bharat Bhavan, the Centre of Excellence and Human Resource Development of the ruling BRS. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the Bharat Bhavan building at Kokapet here on Monday amid Vedic chants after performing ‘Bhu Varaha homam’. 

The Chief Minister said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others, who contributed to the development of the society, will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields. He said that social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information that will be available at the Bharat Bhavan.

The Chief Minister said that all facilities would be provided for those who come here for training. Training classrooms, mini halls with projectors, spacious meeting halls, digital libraries with the latest technology and luxury rooms for accommodation would be made available in the building, he informed. 

The Chief Minister also said that the newspapers from within the country and abroad works and books of intellectuals from the political, social and philosophical fields too would be made available at the party’s HRD centre.

A facility to watch local, domestic and international media channels would be set up in the information centre. A platform will be created to study the progress taking place in the social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world, he added. 

Stating that there was a need to develop more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the citizens of the country, Rao said that education and training in political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields were imperative. 

“We will invite great intellectuals and Nobel Laureates who have experience in their respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop leadership that will help in providing good governance to the people. We will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country. As part of that, we have taken a decision to establish the Political Excellence and HRD Centre,” the Chief Minister added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar RaoBharat Bhavan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp