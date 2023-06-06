If Congress wins elections, power cuts will become order of the day: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Stating that Telangana is safe only under an able leader like K Chandrasekhar Rao, Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that if the Congress comes to power, it will push the State into darkness.

Participating in various programmes organised as part of decennial State Formation Day celebrations, the minister said: “If Congress win the next Assembly elections, it will stop the 24-hour power supply. Power cuts will once again become the order of the day.”

“When the Congress was in power in the past, power supply was erratic and industries used to be given power holidays. But, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana as KCR has solved the electricity problem in the State. He has spent Rs 39,000 crore to strengthen electricity distribution in the State Now, there are no power cuts anywhere in the State and the industries are working in three shifts a day,” he said.

The minister claimed that the neighbouring States like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are in darkness as there is no 24-hour electricity supply because there is “no courageous leader like KCR”.

He also alleged that the BJP-led Centre is privatising the electricity sector, leading to the loss of jobs. “The Center is also exerting pressure on Telangana to install meters for borewells and water connections. It has held back Rs 30,000 crore funds due for Telangana for not installing meters,” he said.

“Telangana will be prosperous and safe only under KCR’s rule,” he added. 2BHKs inaugurated During the day, the minister inaugurated 56 double-bedroom houses in Ramatheertham village of Papannapet Mandal and handed over the documents to the beneficiaries. He said that the government will financial assistance by the end of this month to those who have vacant plots to build a house under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

