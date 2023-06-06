Home States Telangana

Man murdered over request to cook chicken in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pocharam IT Corridor police apprehended a man for killing his friend. The incident unfolded when a group of friends, including the accused Susheel Goswami, the deceased Dheeraj Mandal, and their companions Sujit Vijay Goswamy and Bala Nimeesh Kumar, gathered for an evening of drinking.

During the gathering, an argument erupted between Susheel and Dheeraj when the latter insisted on cooking chicken. 

The situation was initially defused by their friends, but Susheel, feeling humiliated and holding a grudge against Dheeraj, decided to take matters into his own hands.

Later that night, while everyone was asleep, Susheel smashed Dheeraj’s head with a cement brick, resulting in his unfortunate demise. 

Realising the gravity of his crime, Susheel fled the scene in an attempt to escape the clutches of the law. 
However, Pocharam IT Corridor police managed to apprehend him near Gatkesar police station 
just as he was attempting to flee to Bihar.

