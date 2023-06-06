Home States Telangana

Rail network in Telangana grew rapidly in Modi rule: Union Minister

He said that the Centre was focused on infrastructural development and ground-level initiatives.

Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the BJP’s Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi toured the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

During his tour, he spoke on progress achieved during the nine years of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joshi also inspected the ongoing expansion work on the six-lane NH-44 from Gundlapochampally to Bowenpally, as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana project.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that the Modi government had been proactive in understanding the requirements of Telangana and sanctioning vital projects accordingly. He said that the Centre was focused on infrastructural development and ground-level initiatives.

“In the last nine years, Telangana has witnessed an unprecedented surge in railway development. Before 2014, the region had a meagre Railway Budget of less than Rs 250 crore, whereas today, it stands at Rs 3,000 crore,” Joshi said, adding that the railway has extended its reach to previously unconnected areas, such as Medak.

“Over 325 km of new rail lines have been completed in the State, more than double the length achieved during the previous corresponding period."

