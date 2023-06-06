Telangana High Court junks GO leasing 15 acres to foundation run by BRS MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday set aside the allocation of 15 acres of prime property in Hyderabad to the Sai Sindhu Foundation, chaired by B Partha Saradhi Reddy, the chairman of the Hetero Group and a BRS MP, to establish a cancer hospital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy invalidated the Government Order (GO) issued in 2018 assigning the prime property in Khanamet, Gachibowli, to the Sai Sindhu Foundation Trust and directed the State government to review the allocation in accordance with the law, taking into account the points made in the order copy.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Suresh Kumar and medical anthropologist and human rights activist Dr Urmila Pingle, and others. The petitioners contested the leasing of the valuable property, estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore, for a nominal annual lease of Rs 1.47 lakh for a period of 33 years. They argued that the market value of the land was Rs 75,000 per sq yd, making its total worth well above Rs 500 crore, and the yearly leasing fee was Rs 50 crore as per the district Collector’s report.

The petitioners also raised concerns about the Sai Sindhu Foundation facing charges of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They urged the court to examine these allegations closely.

Defending the decision of the government, Advocate General BS Prasad cited the rising number of cancer-related deaths in the country, making it the second-leading cause of death after heart attacks. He said that the economic factor should not be a determining factor in this case as the land was allocated to establish a cancer hospital, which he said was urgently needed.

Partha Saradhi Reddy is the CEO of Hetero Group, a prominent generic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad.

