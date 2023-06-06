Telangana High Court rejects pleas, Group-1 Prelims set for June 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed multiple writ petitions, including the lunch motion petition, demanding postponement of the Group-1 Preliminary examination scheduled for June 11, 2023, deeming them “not maintainable.”

During the proceedings, counsels Avinash Desai and Palle Nageshwar Rao, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the SIT investigating the TSPSC question paper leak has not yet concluded its probe. They said that the higher officials and staff within the TSPSC, including the chairman, members, and spokesperson ought to be replaced, as no efforts had been made in this regard by the State government.

However, Justice Sudheer Kumar dismissed these arguments, stating, “Don’t assume that the TSPSC is conducting Group-1 preliminary examinations without taking precautionary measures.”

Advocate-General BS Prasad said that the writ petitions lacked grounds for maintainability. He urged the petitioners to support and display enthusiasm for the TSPSC’s decision to conduct the Group-1 preliminary examination.

The A-G apprised the court of the extensive measures undertaken by the State and the TSPSC to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

Group-1 Prelims to be conducted in 995 centres, High court told

The A-G said that 3,18,000 candidates have registered for the exam and over 1,50,000 have already downloaded their admit cards. The examination will be conducted across 995 locations, and meticulous arrangements have been put in place, he said.

To address the question paper leak, authorities have apprehended 50 additional suspects, including two TSPSC regular workers and two outsourced employees. Also, an IAS official has been designated as the examination controller, with top officers overseeing the entire process to ensure utmost transparency and eliminate any possibility of further question paper leaks.

Taking these arguments into consideration, Justice Sudheer Kumar dismissed the lunch motion writ petition and another writ petition filed by J Sudhkar, an unemployed individual from Bollarum, Nalgonda, as unmaintainable. The Group-1 preliminary examination will proceed as scheduled.

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed multiple writ petitions, including the lunch motion petition, demanding postponement of the Group-1 Preliminary examination scheduled for June 11, 2023, deeming them “not maintainable.” During the proceedings, counsels Avinash Desai and Palle Nageshwar Rao, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the SIT investigating the TSPSC question paper leak has not yet concluded its probe. They said that the higher officials and staff within the TSPSC, including the chairman, members, and spokesperson ought to be replaced, as no efforts had been made in this regard by the State government. However, Justice Sudheer Kumar dismissed these arguments, stating, “Don’t assume that the TSPSC is conducting Group-1 preliminary examinations without taking precautionary measures.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Advocate-General BS Prasad said that the writ petitions lacked grounds for maintainability. He urged the petitioners to support and display enthusiasm for the TSPSC’s decision to conduct the Group-1 preliminary examination. The A-G apprised the court of the extensive measures undertaken by the State and the TSPSC to ensure a fair and transparent examination process. Group-1 Prelims to be conducted in 995 centres, High court told The A-G said that 3,18,000 candidates have registered for the exam and over 1,50,000 have already downloaded their admit cards. The examination will be conducted across 995 locations, and meticulous arrangements have been put in place, he said. To address the question paper leak, authorities have apprehended 50 additional suspects, including two TSPSC regular workers and two outsourced employees. Also, an IAS official has been designated as the examination controller, with top officers overseeing the entire process to ensure utmost transparency and eliminate any possibility of further question paper leaks. Taking these arguments into consideration, Justice Sudheer Kumar dismissed the lunch motion writ petition and another writ petition filed by J Sudhkar, an unemployed individual from Bollarum, Nalgonda, as unmaintainable. The Group-1 preliminary examination will proceed as scheduled.