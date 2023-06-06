Telangana tech revolution: Creating employment, changing lives, says K Kavitha

By Express News Service

For every two IT jobs created in India this year, one was in Hyderabad. Telangana has become an epicentre for global technology during the past 10 years thanks to the State’s booming Information Technology (IT) industry. Hyderabad today is a prominent player on the world stage of technology due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

With the help of cutting-edge legislation, improved infrastructure, and a solid commitment to developing talent, the State has attracted significant IT firms, built start-up ecosystems, and generated numerous new employment, which has helped Telangana’s economy flourish and gain an international reputation.

One key element causing Telangana’s IT industry to flourish so rapidly is the State government’s unwavering position in the IT sector. The government has introduced a variety of proactive programmes and legislation to promote a business-friendly environment because it recognises the potential of the IT sector.

The Telangana IT Policy, introduced in 2016, aimed to promote IT investment, facilitate corporate transactions, and support start-up growth. Due to the policy’s numerous incentives, including tax cuts, infrastructural assistance, and investment possibilities, most of the world’s leading tech companies are effectively operating in the State.

Unprecedented growth

Within just a year (2022-23), Telangana witnessed an unprecedented increase in tech jobs, as it added 1,27,594 new jobs in the IT sector. The phenomenal 31.44% growth has been the State’s best yet and is the brightest feather in our cap. It proves that Telangana is the top destination globally for the IT/ITeS sector.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha,

MLC, Nizamabad &

Kamareddy local bodies

The State government’s emphasis on developing a strong start-up environment has been essential to Telangana’s expansion of its IT industry. With the advent of programmes like WE Hub, an incubator for women entrepreneurs, and T-Hub, a technology incubator and accelerator, firms now have a platform to flourish and get access to resources, mentorship, and finance.

In addition to encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, these measures have drawn the interest of venture capitalists and investors from across the world, which has helped the IT industry develop even more.

Focus on skill development

The focus Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR has placed on education and skill development has been crucial in developing a talent pool that can fulfil the demands of the IT sector. The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) is one of the organisations the government has set up to offer industry-specific training programmes to close the skills gap.

Additionally, the State’s innovation capacity has been boosted through the government’s partnerships with major technology firms to create research and development centres that have drawn top personnel.

The rise of the IT industry in Telangana has been significantly aided by Hyderabad, the State’s capital, which has become a top IT destination in India. For five years running, it has been named the finest city in India to live in by Mercer’s Quality of Living survey.

Telangana and its capital Hyderabad have had extraordinary growth in infrastructure, connectivity, and trained workforce thanks to the vision and leadership of CM KCR. Numerous multinational corporations, R&D facilities, and international IT giants are based in the city.

Recognising Hyderabad’s potential as a centre for technology and innovation, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and other business titans have established their presence here. The fact that Hyderabad is now seen as a developing global technology centre demonstrates its rising relevance on the world stage. The city has hosted prominent international events, including the World Congress on Information Technology and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, offering a venue for international networking and displaying the state’s potential. The emergence of Hyderabad has bolstered the IT industry and sparked an expansion in auxiliary sectors including real estate, hotel, and retail.

Flourishing IT industry

Furthermore, Hyderabad’s prominence has increased significantly because of the government’s initiatives to improve connectivity and infrastructure. The development of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport extension, and the construction of the Hyderabad Metro Rail have all improved accessibility and enabled economic growth. The city’s cosmopolitan culture, high standard of living, quick reaction to issues involving law and order, and reasonable cost of living have all helped to make it a popular choice for IT firms and experts.

By implementing strong regulations, building up the infrastructure, and implementing initiatives to support talent and entrepreneurship, the State government has created an environment that is conducive to the IT industry flourishing. The State’s economy has grown in numerous ways thanks to Telangana’s developing IT sector. Additionally, it has improved Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier site for tech companies, academic institutions, and skilled employees.

With its ongoing emphasis on innovation and sustainable growth, Telangana is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory in the IT sector and establish itself as a leader in the global technology scene. All of this has happened in a little over a decade. Telangana, led by CM KCR, has always strived to achieve greater heights for the sake of its citizens.

The government has introduced a variety of proactive programmes and legislation to promote a business-friendly environment because it recognises the potential of the IT sector. The Telangana IT Policy, introduced in 2016, aimed to promote IT investment, facilitate corporate transactions, and support start-up growth. Due to the policy's numerous incentives, including tax cuts, infrastructural assistance, and investment possibilities, most of the world's leading tech companies are effectively operating in the State. Unprecedented growth Within just a year (2022-23), Telangana witnessed an unprecedented increase in tech jobs, as it added 1,27,594 new jobs in the IT sector. The phenomenal 31.44% growth has been the State's best yet and is the brightest feather in our cap. It proves that Telangana is the top destination globally for the IT/ITeS sector. 