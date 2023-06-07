BJP debunks govt’s claims of Telangana becoming power surplus State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Discoms in the State were suffering losses to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore and that the State government has hypothecated its assets to banks for getting loans, BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy have said that the State government itself owes the Discoms a jaw-dropping Rs 20,871 crore.

Rubbishing the BRS government’s claims about Telangana turning into a power surplus State after its formation in 2014, he said that the debts of Discoms, which was Rs 2,201 crore in 2014, has increased by 150% as pointed out by the Central Electricity Authority.

“REC, which operates under the Centre, has given Rs 12,000 crore to the State government for purchasing power, in addition to loans from the power finance corporation, Central bank and other lending institutions,” he said.

On the total installed capacity of power in Telangana, he said that while the State’s installed capacity increased from 7,000 MW to 18,500 MW in the last nine years, Andhra Pradesh was able to go from 9,500 MW to 20,500 MW in the same period.

“Power is being generated only through old projects which were completed 65-70% by the earlier governments. After becoming the chief minister, KCR was only able to add 1,100 MW to the total installed capacity. The only two plants he built was in Kothagudem (800 MW)- after demolishing the earlier plant which was of 720 MW capacity, and also the Bhadradri plant with 180 MW capacity,” he said.

He revealed that the Discoms in Chhattisgarh have moved court against the Telangana government for recovering outstanding bills to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore and that the State government has been accruing Rs 400 crore every year for not purchasing power from them as per the agreement between the two States.

“The State government has to pay Chhattisgarh even if it doesn’t use power from the Discoms there because there was a transmission line laid between the two States,” he pointed out.

Terming the government’s claim of giving 24-hour free power to farmers as a lie, he said that the government was extorting Rs 3,000 per year from the people in the form of development charges and surcharges.

