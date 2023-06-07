Congress summons top guns from Telangana to Delhi for key meet

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the party’s outstanding performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress high command has shifted its focus to Telangana, where elections are imminent. It has called prominent leaders of the party from Telangana for a meeting to be held in Delhi on June 11 or June 12.

The meeting will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other important leaders from the State will also be present to discuss crucial matters, including strengthening of the party, election preparations, and enrolment of new members.

AICC sources revealed that Thakre recently met with Kharge and submitted a detailed report on the party’s current situation and the ground-level efforts of party leaders in preparation for the upcoming elections. Following this discussion, the party leadership decided to convene a meeting with senior leaders from Telangana, with an aim to devise a comprehensive roadmap for the Assembly elections and address the issue of senior leaders joining the party.

Plans series of public meetings

The Telangana Congress is reportedly planning a series of public meetings to declare their agenda, with the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi boosting the morale of party workers and setting the groundwork for the Assembly poll.

The party high command is focusing on States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana where elections are due. While meetings have already taken place with leaders from the other States, Telangana remained pending.

Rahul Gandhi, currently on a tour in the US, is expected to return to Delhi on June 8. Following consultations with Rahul Gandhi, a meeting has been called on June 11 or 12, as Revanth Reddy, as well as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who are on separate tours in the US, are set to return by then.

According to sources, the party high command also aims to establish a coordination committee in Telangana, comprising senior leaders with a neutral approach, to effectively manage and reconcile the diverse factions within the party in its quest for power in the upcoming elections.

The appointment of the coordination committee’s chairman is expected to be discussed during the meeting, with the names of senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, and D Sridhar Babu doing rounds for the position.

Senior leaders with neutral approach

The Congress high command, according to sources, is planning to establish a coordination committee in Telangana, comprising senior leaders with a neutral approach, to effectively manage and reconcile the diverse factions within the party in its quest for power in the upcoming elections. The appointment of the coordination committee’s chairman is expected to be discussed during the meeting, with the names of senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Shabbir Ali and D Sridhar Babu doing rounds for the position.

HYDERABAD: Following the party’s outstanding performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress high command has shifted its focus to Telangana, where elections are imminent. It has called prominent leaders of the party from Telangana for a meeting to be held in Delhi on June 11 or June 12. The meeting will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other important leaders from the State will also be present to discuss crucial matters, including strengthening of the party, election preparations, and enrolment of new members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AICC sources revealed that Thakre recently met with Kharge and submitted a detailed report on the party’s current situation and the ground-level efforts of party leaders in preparation for the upcoming elections. Following this discussion, the party leadership decided to convene a meeting with senior leaders from Telangana, with an aim to devise a comprehensive roadmap for the Assembly elections and address the issue of senior leaders joining the party. Plans series of public meetings The Telangana Congress is reportedly planning a series of public meetings to declare their agenda, with the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi boosting the morale of party workers and setting the groundwork for the Assembly poll. The party high command is focusing on States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana where elections are due. While meetings have already taken place with leaders from the other States, Telangana remained pending. Rahul Gandhi, currently on a tour in the US, is expected to return to Delhi on June 8. Following consultations with Rahul Gandhi, a meeting has been called on June 11 or 12, as Revanth Reddy, as well as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who are on separate tours in the US, are set to return by then. According to sources, the party high command also aims to establish a coordination committee in Telangana, comprising senior leaders with a neutral approach, to effectively manage and reconcile the diverse factions within the party in its quest for power in the upcoming elections. The appointment of the coordination committee’s chairman is expected to be discussed during the meeting, with the names of senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, and D Sridhar Babu doing rounds for the position. Senior leaders with neutral approach The Congress high command, according to sources, is planning to establish a coordination committee in Telangana, comprising senior leaders with a neutral approach, to effectively manage and reconcile the diverse factions within the party in its quest for power in the upcoming elections. The appointment of the coordination committee’s chairman is expected to be discussed during the meeting, with the names of senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Shabbir Ali and D Sridhar Babu doing rounds for the position.