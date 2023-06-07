Home States Telangana

G20 HWG meeting concludes with trip to Genome Valley

The Health Working Group meeting, which was held from June 4 to 6, concluded on Tuesday with a panel discussion on envisioning a global research and development network.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Health Working Group meeting, which was held from June 4 to 6, concluded on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter/ PIB)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delegates from around the world convened in Hyderabad for the Health Working Group Meeting, which took place under India’s G20 presidency, on Tuesday.

As part of their visit, the delegates were taken to Genome Valley, the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech, showcasing India’s prominent vaccine and research institution and its leadership role in the global pharmaceutical field.

During their visit, the delegates gained a comprehensive understanding of the development of Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, which was created through collaboration between Bharat Biotech International and the ICMR - National Institute of Virology. The Health Working Group meeting, which was held from June 4 to 6, concluded on Tuesday with a panel discussion on envisioning a global research and development network.

In her closing remarks, S Aparna, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said the discussions in the HWG meeting had paved the way for collaborative partnerships and provided a framework for envisioning a global research and development (R&D) network.“The time is now to build collaboration among nations, institutions and stakeholders with a global R&D network,” she said.

