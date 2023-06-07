PDS dealers call off stir in Telangana, ration supply resumes on June 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to the 2.83 crore ration card holders in the State, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana Ration Dealers Welfare Associations has decided to call off their strike on Tuesday.

With the Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers going on strike since Monday, there was no supply of ration in the last two days. However, the ration supply is set to resume on Wednesday as the dealers have decided to call off their stir following the assurances given by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The JAC, which represents 17,000 ration dealers, has been demanding the State government provide them with a Rs 30,000 honorarium or a commission of Rs 200 to Rs 300 for the distribution of each quintal of food grains. The other demands of the ration dealers include the provision of insurance, government stock unloading charges, provision of compassionate appointments and provision of other essential commodities through PDS.

Speaking to TNIE, a JAC member said that the minister has agreed in principle to fulfil their demands. “But, the minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has to give a final approval for their demands to be fulfilled,” he added.

In 2021 too, the ration dealers went on a strike but called off their stir following similar assurances given by the government. The government also constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into their demands. But, they remained unfulfilled till today. Gangula Kamalakar issued a statement, saying that the priority of the government is to protect the interest of food security cardholders.

PDS rice provided by Centre not reaching people: Shiyal

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Bharthiben Dhirubhai Shiyal alleged that the ration rice provided by the Centre is not reaching the people in Telangana. Addressing the party’s social media representatives during a Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan programme organised in Bhuvanagiri, she said that the policies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have forced PDS dealers to go on strike.

“KCR government is not implementing the Central government schemes in the State. Houses allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have not been built in the State,” she said. She also made it clear that the saffron party will not enter into any alliance with the BRS in the upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections.

