Portal for Rs 1 L sop to BCs, OBCs goes live in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday unveiled the online portal for applications under the newly proposed grant of Rs 1 lakh to BC and OBC beneficiaries in their pursuit of caste-based occupations.

Scheduled to be officially launched on June 9 at Mancherial by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the programme will be simultaneously launched by Ministers, MLAs, and others in their respective Assembly segments.

In giving details, Kamalakar said that individuals engaged in caste-based occupations could apply for financial assistance, which would aid them in procuring essential tools, equipment, and raw materials. Interested beneficiaries can access the web-based application form at https://tsobmmsbc.cgg.gov.in.

Applicants are required to submit their Aadhaar card, caste and income certificates, and other documents through the web portal between June 6 and June 20. The selection process will take place from June 27 to July 4, with district officials responsible for scrutinising the applications and selecting eligible beneficiaries.

While the government has announced that the scheme will be implemented in phases, the precise number of beneficiaries is yet to be disclosed. The initial phase is expected to include approximately 50,000 beneficiaries, with further expansions expected in the future.

This initiative follows the recent announcement made by the State Cabinet, outlining the programme’s framework for BCs/OBCs. Subsequently, the Cabinet subcommittee chaired by Kamalakar, finalised the guidelines for the scheme and launched the online application form, marking a crucial step towards its implementation.

Who can benefit?

The annual income of applicants should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in rural and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas

Special officers will check the performance of the beneficiary unit every quarter for a period of two years

