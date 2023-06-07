Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly election: BRS aims for clean sweep of SC/ST seats

According to sources in the BRS, the attention has shifted to SC and ST segments in the wake of the Congress making a clean sweep of the reserved seats in Karnataka.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS is hopeful of reaping a rich harvest of SC and ST Assembly seats in the next Assembly elections. It expects Dalit Bandhu and the distribution of podu land pattas to the tribals would do the trick.

Of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State, 19 are reserved for SCs and 12 for STs. In the 2018 elections, TRS (now BRS) won 16 SC and six ST seats with the Congress and the TDP winning the rest. Later, several Congress and TDP SC and ST MLAs switched their loyalties to the Pink party.

Those who were elected from SC and ST constituencies were: Haripriya Naik, Ch Lingaih, Ramulu Naik, Rega Kanta Rao, Athram Sakku (all Congress), Mecha Nageswar Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah (both TDP). All of them later joined the BRS. Now, the ruling party is not only eyeing its SC and ST seats but also those held by the Congress which are Madhira, Mulugu and Bhadrachalam.

Traditionally voters in SC and ST segments support the Congress, but the equations have changed after the division of the State in 2014. The BRS is hoping to sweep all the SC and ST seats this time as people who are beneficiaries of the welfare programmes are grateful to the ruling party.

According to sources in the BRS, the attention has shifted to SC and ST segments in the wake of Congress making a clean sweep of the reserved seats in Karnataka. The BRS is keen on preventing a repeat of what has happened in the neighbouring State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assembly electionSC/ST seatsBRS
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp