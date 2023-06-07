Home States Telangana

Telangana made huge strides in industrial growth: KTR

These initiatives include the construction of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park  and Hyderabad Pharma City.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao releasing the annual report 2022-23 of the Industries and Commerce department (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing Telangana’s outstanding achievements in the industrial sector, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State’s per capita income at Rs 3.17 lakh was the highest in the country, which demonstrated its economic strength.

Releasing the annual report 2022-23 of the Industries and Commerce department, the minister said

Telangana’s GSDP soared from Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 13.27 lakh crore. The State’s progress extended across various sectors, including agriculture, ensuring benefits to all segments of society, from rural to urban areas, and from the poor to the rich.

He highlighted the Telangana model, characterised by holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced development, with the aim of achieving economic, social, and industrial progress in harmony. He reiterated the State government’s commitment to innovation, exemplified by the establishment of T-Hub.

To compete globally and attract investments, the State government undertook massive infrastructure development projects. These initiatives include the construction of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Hyderabad Pharma City.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated 51 industrial units (MSMEs), Industrial Area Local Authority office, Telangana Industrialists Federation’s office. In line with its commitment to fostering skilled labour, Telangana plans to provide skill training to thousands of youth through the Skill Building Centre established at Dandu Malkapur Park.

