Union Tourism Minister plans Modi roadshow in Hyderabad to boost BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes according to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Hyderabad later this month. Sources reveal that the Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a roadshow and a public meeting in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

While there has been no official confirmation from either the BJP State leadership or the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), insiders suggest that Kishan has been actively pursuing the idea of bringing the Prime Minister to his constituency.

This potential visit holds significance not only due to its timing but also because it aims to invigorate the party’s cadres following the recent setback in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The diverse electorate in the Secunderabad Parliamentary segment further adds to its importance.

The Prime Minister’s previous visit to Hyderabad took place during the launch of the second Vande Bharat train connecting Secunderabad and Tirupati on April 8 this year. Since then, the BJP State leadership has been working tirelessly to uplift the morale of its members through various programmes. Against this backdrop, a visit by the Prime Minister carries substantial weight.

Additionally, the visit aligns with the BJP’s efforts to incorporate ousted BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao into the party fold. It is reported that the Prime Minister himself has been actively advocating for their induction, further underscoring the significance of his potential visit. While the PMO is said to be considering Kishan Reddy’s request, an official confirmation of the visit is yet to be announced. Sources suggest that if the visit materialises, it is likely to take place sometime in June.

Talk of the town

Kishan Reddy actively pursuing the idea of bringing the PM to his constituency.

There is no official confirmation from either the BJP TS leadership or the Prime Minister’s Office

HYDERABAD: If all goes according to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Hyderabad later this month. Sources reveal that the Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a roadshow and a public meeting in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. While there has been no official confirmation from either the BJP State leadership or the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), insiders suggest that Kishan has been actively pursuing the idea of bringing the Prime Minister to his constituency. This potential visit holds significance not only due to its timing but also because it aims to invigorate the party’s cadres following the recent setback in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The diverse electorate in the Secunderabad Parliamentary segment further adds to its importance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Prime Minister’s previous visit to Hyderabad took place during the launch of the second Vande Bharat train connecting Secunderabad and Tirupati on April 8 this year. Since then, the BJP State leadership has been working tirelessly to uplift the morale of its members through various programmes. Against this backdrop, a visit by the Prime Minister carries substantial weight. Additionally, the visit aligns with the BJP’s efforts to incorporate ousted BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao into the party fold. It is reported that the Prime Minister himself has been actively advocating for their induction, further underscoring the significance of his potential visit. While the PMO is said to be considering Kishan Reddy’s request, an official confirmation of the visit is yet to be announced. Sources suggest that if the visit materialises, it is likely to take place sometime in June. Talk of the town Kishan Reddy actively pursuing the idea of bringing the PM to his constituency. There is no official confirmation from either the BJP TS leadership or the Prime Minister’s Office