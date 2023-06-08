After ex-BSP MP Buddhasen Patel, Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai joins BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/BHOPAL: In a significant political development in assembly polls-bound Madhya Pradesh, Vyapam scam whistleblower and former state government doctor-cum-social activist Dr Anand Rai has joined Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rai, who is a key part of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), an outfit of young tribals, joined BRS along with other key JAYS leaders in the presence of KCR in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The development happened two and half months after Dr Rai was dismissed from the state government service, by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, over undue absence from duty and painting government welfare schemes in a “bad light.”

Just a few days prior to Dr Rai and other JAYS leaders joining BRS, the KCR-led party – which is eyeing to spearhead a third front in national politics – had welcomed former BSP MP from MP’s Rewa seat Buddhasen Patel into the party. Patel was subsequently appointed the state coordinator of BRS in assembly polls-bound MP.

“This is just the beginning of the formation of a third front in the largely bipolar politics of Madhya Pradesh. The third front, which will prominently comprise the BRS, will have respectable space for all like-minded parties, particularly tribal, OBC and Dalit outfits, like the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Bhim Army’s political wing Azad Samaj Party, the OBC Mahasabha,” Rai told this newspaper.

He added that BRS strategists have been closely studying the MP politics for a year and a half and have surveyed nearly all 230 seats. “The Mahagathbandhan will not just be a third front which could play kingmaker’s role in MP’s politics, but will actually turn out to be the king, with the promise of making a tribal the CM of the state, if voted to power, a thing which both the BJP and Congress have failed to do. With all like-minded parties, we’ll have candidates on all 230 seats, out of which our focus will be to win 150 seats. Congress may be the prime opposition party in MP on paper, but actually, its leaders and workers are hardly visible on the ground when it comes to waging a battle against the BJP government and fighting for the cause of Dalits, tribals and OBCs. Its youths who are associated with JAYS and other outfits of marginalized sections and not the Congress people, who are fighting the BJP government on the ground.”

As per informed sources, KCR himself could be in MP within the next 10 days, to further chalk out plans for broad-basing the party across MP, as part of his larger ambition of becoming a key player in non-BJP and non-Congress politics nationally.

Sources added that the third front in the making could also have rebel BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi’s newly floated Vindhya Janta Party in its fold. Tripathi has been campaigning for a separate Vindhya Pradesh.

With former BSP MP from Rewa seat Buddhasen Patel already being appointed BRS’s state and Tripathi’s party likely to be part of the proposed third front, a strategic alliance between two key castes, Brahmins and Patels, could be on the cards in the 30-seats strong Vindhya region, which was swept by the BJP in 2018 polls.

Rai particularly will take care of the tribal-dominated Malwa-Nimar (west and southwest MP) region, which has earlier been a BJP stronghold, but in 2018 polls, the saffron party suffered major reverses against Congress. It’s the same region through which Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had traversed last year in MP.

Importantly, JAYS’s founder leader Dr Hiralal Alawa is presently a Congress MLA from the Manawar seat of Dhar district. But the efforts of the other group of JAYS (which includes Rai) to get assembly polls tickets from Congress for its young leaders who won local body polls in various districts of the west and southwest MP last year fell flat, as the Congress has sitting MLAs on most of those seats.

“Congress is taking JAYS for granted, so we’ll show them the power of JAYS and other like-minded parties. We’ve strong candidates currently on around 30 seats of the 60-odd seats of the Malwa-Nimar region. At least 10-15 of them will certainly win the poll battle if the polls were to be held today. Our organization has shown its power in local body polls, now it's time to repeat it in a far bigger manner in assembly polls through the BRS platform,” Rai said.

The BRS chief welcomed the leaders into the party by offering them pink scarves. Addressing the newly inducted party members, the CM said: “The Centre need not bring moon or stars and give them to the people. At least, provide them with water and power. Chand, sitaro chodo .. paani, bijli jodo.”

He also said that India would lead the world if the available natural resources were utilised to the optimum.

