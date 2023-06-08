Home States Telangana

Congress dares KCR to hold Praja Darbar on Dharani

TPCC spokesperson Sunkepalli Sudheer Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister has a secret agenda behind the implementation of Dharani portal. 

Published: 08th June 2023

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for making critical comments against the Congress over the Dharani issue, the leaders of the grand old party on Wednesday suggested that the former collect first-hand information on the “controversial portal”. 

They also suggested that the Chief Minister hold a Praja Darbar or a referendum on the Dharani portal while reiterating their position that they would repeal Dharani if their party comes to power in the State.

Referring to the discrepancies that occurred after the launch of the Dharani portal, veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said: “Five hundred acres of land belonging to one Raj Krishna Reddy was redistributed among the poor in 1980 during Indira Gandhi regime.

However, after the Dharani portal was introduced, his successors are reclaiming the land parcels as his name continued to appear in the integrated land records.” 

“On top of it, the Revenue officials too resorted to irregularities by mutating the lands to their names, and there is no action against them from the government. KCR, you first learn what the problems are and then speak about Dharani. If you (KCR) stand by your statement on Dharani, then conduct a Praja Darbar” Hanumantha Rao said. 

TPCC spokesperson Sunkepalli Sudheer Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister has a secret agenda behind the implementation of the Dharani portal. 

