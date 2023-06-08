Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh far behind Telangana, says KTR

By Express News Service

MULUGU: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress for trying to ‘cheat’ people with false promises.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Mulugu as part of the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the minister said that the Congress leaders were approaching the people the way “gangireddus” do in Sankranti season, to take them for a ride with lofty promises.

On the eve of the Decennial celebrations, offered prayers at the Ramappa Lake as a tribute to the remarkable success of irrigation sector in Telangana over the last 9 years



Chatted with local Fishermen and some youngsters of the Gurukul School

He sought to expose the claims of the Congress by drawing a parallel between Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and the BRS government in Telangana and how the latter was miles ahead in attending to the needs of the farmers.

“Take for instance, piped water supply. Does the Congress government in neighbouring Chhattisgarh provide drinking water to its people or supply round-the-clock power to the farm sector? There are no old age pensions in Congress-ruled State, but in Telangana KCR had enhanced the pensions payable to the aged from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000,” he said.

The minister said that before the formation of Telangana State, only 29 lakh people used to get pensions with a budget allocation of Rs 800 crore but after KCR took over as the chief minister, he had hiked the allocation to Rs 11,000 crore so that pension could be paid to 46 lakh people.

Referring to the tardy procurement of paddy in Chhattisgarh, he said it never exceeded 12 quintals from each farmer. Those who are stuck with unsold paddy are rushing to Telangana as it is where the minimum support price is paid for paddy.

He said in Chhattisgarh, the crop investment subsidy is just Rs 2,000 per acre whereas it is Rs 10,000 per acre per year in Telangana. He said pattas will be distributed for an extent of 17,000 acres to tribals who have been living on them for generations.

Rama Rao said during KCR’s tenure as the chief minister, Mulugu got one government medical college and a 100-bed hospital. In addition, a 200-bed hospital is going to be constructed soon.

‘Be wary of Cong designs’

After the formation of Telangana, the government has improved infrastructure in the government hospitals which resulted in an increase in institutional deliveries from 34 per cent to 80 per cent and brought down death-ratio of the mother and child from 12 per cent to 0.2 per cent. The death rate of the children also came down from 52 per cent to 11 per cent, he said.

He appealed to the people to be wary of the Congress designs who approach them in different avatars to pull wool over their eyes. He made an appeal to them to support the BRS in the next elections.

The minister stated that the Mulugu people were aware of the development of the district. He stated that a sum of Rs 133 crore has been sanctioned for development works for which he laid the foundation stones.

They included an Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC), District Police Office, Sevala Bhavan, and Model Bus Stand. He also laid the foundation stone for five new model police stations in Mulugu district. He distributed assets to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. Later, he visited the historic UNESCO-tagged Ramappa temple and offered special prayers.

