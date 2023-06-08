Home States Telangana

Harish promises to ensure better compensation for farmers

The situation, however, changed after the BRS came to power, he said.

Published: 08th June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao lays the foundation stone for the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house at Chinna Chelmeda village

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday promised that he will take the responsibility of getting fair compensation to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of Sanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes in Andole and Narayankhed constituencies. 

As part of the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the foundation stone for the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house was laid at Chinna Chelmeda village in Munipally mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched the Sanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes to divert Godavari waters to Andole and Zaheerabad constituencies, which were once known as backward areas. “I want to assure you that the compensation will be better than what was provided in the past.” 

Alleging that the previous Congress government neglected the water issues, he said: “The Congress government used to divert water from the Singur project to Hyderabad. It used to supply Singur water to the district only during the elections. After the elections, they used to completely ignore the issue. Even the Congress ministers and deputy CMs from this constituency failed to solve this problem.” 

The situation, however, changed after the BRS came to power, he said. Harish Rao also urged the people to ‘bless’ the BRS in the next Assembly elections too. Later in the day, he also participated in the Irrigation Day programme organised at the Ranganayaks Sagar project in the Siddipet constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmersT Harish RaoSanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp