Harish promises to ensure better compensation for farmers

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday promised that he will take the responsibility of getting fair compensation to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of Sanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes in Andole and Narayankhed constituencies.

As part of the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the foundation stone for the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house was laid at Chinna Chelmeda village in Munipally mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched the Sanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes to divert Godavari waters to Andole and Zaheerabad constituencies, which were once known as backward areas. “I want to assure you that the compensation will be better than what was provided in the past.”

Alleging that the previous Congress government neglected the water issues, he said: “The Congress government used to divert water from the Singur project to Hyderabad. It used to supply Singur water to the district only during the elections. After the elections, they used to completely ignore the issue. Even the Congress ministers and deputy CMs from this constituency failed to solve this problem.”

The situation, however, changed after the BRS came to power, he said. Harish Rao also urged the people to ‘bless’ the BRS in the next Assembly elections too. Later in the day, he also participated in the Irrigation Day programme organised at the Ranganayaks Sagar project in the Siddipet constituency.

