Post polls, KCR will go to Delhi, KTR will become CM: Pocharam  

NIZAMABAD: Stating that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will ‘go to Delhi’ after the upcoming elections in the State, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said that the party’s working president KT Rama Rao will become the Chief Minister while the Opposition parties do not even have a candidate for the post.

Addressing the ‘Irrigation Day’ programme organised as part of the State Formation Day celebrations, in Siddapur village of Varni Mandal, Srinivas Reddy said that under the leadership of KCR, “the government has successfully constructed an engineering marvel that we know as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)”.

He praised the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership in the construction of the KLIS and said that the project was delivering the expected results and expressed confidence in the future benefits it would bring to the farmers of Nizamabad.

Kavitha seeks national status for Kaleshwaram

Addressing the gathering at Makloor, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that the State government has pumped Rs 5,000 crore towards irrigation works in the district. She demanded the Union government grant national project status to the KLIS.

Praising the Chief Minister’s determination and describing him as a symbol of progress, she urged the BRS activists to counter false narratives being spread by Opposition parties on social media and disseminate the truth to the public.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, addressing a separate event in Mupkal, reiterated the significance of the KLIS and its successful completion with State government funding. He highlighted the absence of financial support from the Union government and called for the project to be granted national status, a long-standing demand of the State government.

The minister also criticised the previous Congress government for neglecting the irrigation sector and praised KCR’s commitment to resolving water scarcity in the State.

The events were attended by Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Guptha and Women’s Finance Corporation chairperson Akula Lalitha.

Irrigation Day programmes were also organised in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts with the speakers focusing on irrigation and water management.

