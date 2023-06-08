TSPSC question paper leak case: SIT ready with chargesheet

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SIT assigned to investigate the sensational TSPSC question paper leak case is on the verge of filing the chargesheet, marking the culmination of the exhaustive probe. While there has been a total of 54 arrests made thus far, sources say that the chargesheet has named 37 people allegedly involved in the case.

Commencing in the second week of March, the probe has led to a series of arrests, with the tally reaching 54. The arrests began with nine accused, including prime accused Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar Reddy. Subsequent arrests were made based on information gleaned during the questioning of these two key accused, who either played a significant role in the leak or were linked to the purchase and sale of the question paper.

The SIT members are assembling a comprehensive collection of technical and scientific evidence, including bank transactions, which unearthed the majority of the offenders’ conspiracies. During the investigation, it was discovered that a significant number of government employees were involved, alongside the exam aspirants. Fifteen accused have been granted conditional bail, while the bail pleas of Praveen and Rajashekar, both outsourced employees of the TSPSC, were rejected.

It is worth noting that Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had earlier indicated that the number of arrests in the case might reach 100. However, sources now suggest that the recent arrest of one Ramesh from Warangal was more or less the last in the series and also the conclusion of the investigative process. The first complaint was lodged in Begum Bazaar and the case booked was of cheating and violating Section 8 of the Prevention of Examinations Malpractices Act.

Since the case was handed over to the SIT, no information pertaining to the case or the financial transactions involved has been disclosed. The Police Commissioner and the SIT officer concerned have remained tight-lipped regarding the filing of the chargesheet, declining to comment or confirm any details.

