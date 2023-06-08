Telangana experiences extended summer as monsoon delayed 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens eagerly awaiting relief from the scorching summer heat will have to endure an extended period of hot weather, as the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon is predicted to be delayed by two weeks in the State. Initial forecasts had indicated that the monsoon would reach Telangana within the first week of June.

However, the anticipated strengthening of winds, moisture, and associated weather conditions necessary for the monsoon’s arrival have not yet materialised, leading to the delay.

As of now, the monsoon is yet to make its onset in Kerala, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that it will take another three to four days. Once it reaches Kerala, it typically takes around 10 days for the monsoon to progress to Telangana. Consequently, the extended summer is expected to persist in the State at least until June 15.

The current weather conditions in the State are influenced by a trough running from north Chhattisgarh to north interior Karnataka. Additionally, the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas has weakened.

Meanwhile, temperatures continue to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in several districts. Karimnagar, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, and Bhadradri Kothagudem have witnessed temperatures settling above 45 degrees. Jammikunta recorded the highest temperature in the State at 45.8 degrees.

Hyderabad is also experiencing an extended summer, accompanied by intense humidity. Saroornagar recorded the highest temperature in the city at 42.2 degrees, followed by Khairatabad, 41.2 degrees, and Uppal, 41.1 degrees, on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a warning of heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts over the next two days. Local forecast indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 40 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.

