Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tells cops to issue notice to actress Dimple for damaging IPS officer’s car

The complainant alleged that the actress and Victor deliberately caused damage to the vehicle.

Published: 08th June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Anupama Chakaravarthy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Jubilee Hills police to issue notices under Section 41-A CrPC to actress Dimple Hayathi and her associate Victor David if they wanted to question the latter. 

The duo stands accused of damaging an IPS officer’s car in the cellar of a Jubilee Hills apartment. Dimple and Victor had earlier moved court, requesting dismissal of the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Chetan Kumar, driver of the IPS officer.

The complainant alleged that the actress and Victor deliberately caused damage to the vehicle. The incident reportedly occurred when Dimple’s BMW collided with the officer’s Fortuner, resulting in significant damage to the front end of the car. The complaint was subsequently lodged, with the Traffic DCP being cited as the reason for the FIR.

However, the actress and Victor denied the allegations of obstructing a public servant from performing their duties, stating that the IPS officer was not present in the cellar at the time of the incident. Both Dimple and her companion now fear the possibility of arrest, with the actress having already received a 41-A notice requiring her appearance in court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Courtactress Dimple Hayathi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp