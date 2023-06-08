Telangana High Court tells cops to issue notice to actress Dimple for damaging IPS officer’s car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Anupama Chakaravarthy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Jubilee Hills police to issue notices under Section 41-A CrPC to actress Dimple Hayathi and her associate Victor David if they wanted to question the latter.

The duo stands accused of damaging an IPS officer’s car in the cellar of a Jubilee Hills apartment. Dimple and Victor had earlier moved court, requesting dismissal of the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Chetan Kumar, driver of the IPS officer.

The complainant alleged that the actress and Victor deliberately caused damage to the vehicle. The incident reportedly occurred when Dimple’s BMW collided with the officer’s Fortuner, resulting in significant damage to the front end of the car. The complaint was subsequently lodged, with the Traffic DCP being cited as the reason for the FIR.

However, the actress and Victor denied the allegations of obstructing a public servant from performing their duties, stating that the IPS officer was not present in the cellar at the time of the incident. Both Dimple and her companion now fear the possibility of arrest, with the actress having already received a 41-A notice requiring her appearance in court.

