Telangana medical student suicide: Ragging by Saif drove Preethi to suicide, says chargesheet

Warangal police quizzed 70 witnesses and probed from medical, technical angles

Published: 08th June 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Warangal police filed a chargesheet in a court on Wednesday in respect of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) postgraduate (PG) first-year MD anaesthesia student Dr D Preethi’s suicide.

According to the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath, in the Preethi suicide case, the police had quizzed 70 witnesses and probed all the possible angles including medical, technical, and forensic.

The police studied her cell phone data, and medical and forensic reports, and concluded that she ended her life because of ragging by second-year postgraduate (PG) MD Anaesthesia student Dr MA Saif. The charge sheet ran into 970 pages.

Preethi’s father, Narender, lodged a complaint at the Mattewada police station and Kakatiya Medical College’s (KMC) Head of Department about her death.

The police said that due to harassment by Dr Saif on February 22, she had attempted suicide and she died on February 26 at NIMS, Hyderabad, while undergoing treatment.

On the complaint of Preethi’s father, Narender, the Mattewada police filed cases under section  306 and 354 of IPC, Sec 4 (v), TS Prohibition of Ragging Act, Section 3(r), 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(v) of SC/ST (POA) Act.

On instructions from the Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath, Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan investigated the case and arrested Dr  Saif on February 24 and produced him in the court. Dr Saif was granted conditional bail by the Special Sessions Court dealing with the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) cases on April 20.

