Youth Congress to launch State-wide bus yatra in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has revolved to take out a ‘bus yatra’ across the State, starting from the Gajwel Assembly constituency, which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. A decision to this effect was taken during the three-day IYC national executive meeting held in the city on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the IYC leaders from different State units deliberated on the successful campaigns carried out in Karnataka and strategies to be followed in the five states which will go to polls this year. The Youth Congress leaders welcomed the party’s decision to give 50 per cent of seats to youngsters.

Senior Congress leaders, including MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, IYC President Srinivas BV, AICC In-charge for IYC Krishna Allavaru, Telangana Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy and TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the BRS-led State and BJP-led Central governments accusing them of betraying the jobless youth in the State. KCR government’s negligence ruined the careers of the youth, he said.

