91.48 per cent clear Telangana PGECET as girls outshine boys in 8 categories

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 91.48 per cent of the candidates cleared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) conducted between May 29 and June 1 this year. This was announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri on Thursday.

A total of 16,563 candidates had registered for the test held at six centres in Hyderabad and Warangal each, divided into two zones. A total of 89.85 per cent of the registered candidates, amounting to 14,882 individuals, appeared for the examination.

The results of TS PGECET 2023 will serve as the basis for admissions to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and graduate-level PharmD (PB) programmes in universities and affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges across Telangana.

The TS PGECET consisted of a comprehensive range of 19 categories. Notably, female candidates secured the first rank in eight categories, including Architecture and Planning, Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Textile Technology, and Pharmacy.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, (JNTUH) conducted the examination on behalf of the TSCHE. The registration process for PGECET counselling will commence shortly.

HYDERABAD: A total of 91.48 per cent of the candidates cleared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) conducted between May 29 and June 1 this year. This was announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri on Thursday. A total of 16,563 candidates had registered for the test held at six centres in Hyderabad and Warangal each, divided into two zones. A total of 89.85 per cent of the registered candidates, amounting to 14,882 individuals, appeared for the examination. The results of TS PGECET 2023 will serve as the basis for admissions to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and graduate-level PharmD (PB) programmes in universities and affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges across Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TS PGECET consisted of a comprehensive range of 19 categories. Notably, female candidates secured the first rank in eight categories, including Architecture and Planning, Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Textile Technology, and Pharmacy. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, (JNTUH) conducted the examination on behalf of the TSCHE. The registration process for PGECET counselling will commence shortly.