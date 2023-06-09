Appointment of Wage Board chairman challenged in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, has sought the response of the State government to a PIL alleging that the appointment of the Wage Board chairman was illegal as it was in violation of Section 9 of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Madishetti Srinivas, general secretary of the Telangana Region Contract Workers Union, who said that the State government’s GO. Ms No. 14 Labour Employment Training and Factories (LAB-I) department, dated May 24, 2023, appointing P Narayana as the chairman of the Board and other members was a direct violation of the Act.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar said that Section 9 of the Act clearly states that the chairman and members appointed to the Minimum Wages Advisory Board should not have any affiliation to a union. However, in this case, Narayana, who was appointed Board chairman, was earlier the general secretary of the Telangana Rashtra Karmika Vibhag, counsel said. He also pointed out that despite a significant number of employees in Telangana being covered by the Minimum Wage Act, the State government has failed to nominate a single woman to the Board.

Taking cognizance of these claims, the Chief Justice sought a response from Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar who requested time to receive directions from the government on whether Narayana would be retained considering his past association with the trade union. Subsequently, both counsels agreed to adjournment of the case to July 10.

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, has sought the response of the State government to a PIL alleging that the appointment of the Wage Board chairman was illegal as it was in violation of Section 9 of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Madishetti Srinivas, general secretary of the Telangana Region Contract Workers Union, who said that the State government’s GO. Ms No. 14 Labour Employment Training and Factories (LAB-I) department, dated May 24, 2023, appointing P Narayana as the chairman of the Board and other members was a direct violation of the Act. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar said that Section 9 of the Act clearly states that the chairman and members appointed to the Minimum Wages Advisory Board should not have any affiliation to a union. However, in this case, Narayana, who was appointed Board chairman, was earlier the general secretary of the Telangana Rashtra Karmika Vibhag, counsel said. He also pointed out that despite a significant number of employees in Telangana being covered by the Minimum Wage Act, the State government has failed to nominate a single woman to the Board.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking cognizance of these claims, the Chief Justice sought a response from Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar who requested time to receive directions from the government on whether Narayana would be retained considering his past association with the trade union. Subsequently, both counsels agreed to adjournment of the case to July 10.