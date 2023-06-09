Authorities bust spurious seeds racket in Telangana's Hanamkonda

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a joint operation, Task Force sleuths, Enumamula and Madikonda police, along with officials from the agricultural department apprehended 15 members belonging to different gangs involved in the sale of illegal, genetically modified Bollgard 3 (BG3) and Herbicide Tolerant (HT) cotton seeds.

The police arrested the gang members and seized Rs 2.11 crore worth of spurious seeds in 9,765 packets, one DCM vehicle, a car, Rs 21 lakhs in cash and the machinery used for packing these seeds.

According to Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath, one gang would purchase loose seeds from farmers at a lower price and then transport them to the other gang. The members of the other gang would have the seeds purified by a seed company in Karnataka. After the purification process, the banned cotton seeds, packaged under attractive covers using the names of reputable companies, were sold to farmers at exorbitant prices. The seeds were transported to Warangal and then distributed to other districts in Telangana and Maharashtra.

Acting on reliable information, the authorities formed two teams and initiated vehicle checks. During one such check, a DCM vehicle and a car aroused suspicion and were subsequently examined by the police, who discovered the seeds. The accused were apprehended and, during interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the illegal operation, said Ranganath.

