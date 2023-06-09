BRS targets Congress, shows who its main rival is in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The assertion by Congress leaders that they would scrap the Dharani portal when they come to power is being used against them by BRS contending that the grand old party would also wind up all the welfare schemes in force in the State if voted to power.

The BRS has been attacking Congress aggressively these days, focusing on its failures when it was in power to persuade the people not to trust the “charlatans” that the Congress leaders have become.BRS working president KT Rama Rao had even compared them with “gangireddus” in a public meeting at Mulugu on Wednesday and said they were coming into people’s midst to con them with glib talk.

Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has increased his decibel levels in attacking the Congress and warned the people against the Congress’ designs of leading them up the garden path. The BRS chief had asked the Congress what they had done for the Congress during its long innings in power spanning over 60 years.

In the same vein, the other BRS leaders are also trying to raise the fears among the people that the Congress might wind up the welfare programmes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema it comes to power.

Rama Rao’s comments that if the Congress comes to power they would reduce the Aasara pension amount payable to the aged to Rs 200 per month and shorten the duration of power supply to three hours seem to have rattled the Congress leader who are hoping to win the election this time.

He also commented that the Congress had done nothing for farmers when it was in power and on the contrary the BRS government was providing Rs 5 lakh under the Rythu Bima and Rs 10,000 per acre as crop investment subsidy under Rythu Bandhu.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been targeting the Congress, asked why it was not able to provide 24X7 free power to the farm sector in Karnataka as is being done in Telangana. He said that the Congress was paying in Karnataka only Rs 600 as pension to the aged as against Rs 2,000 in Telangana which is perceived to have set the Congress leaders on edge.

Engineering defections

According to highly placed sources, the BRS is trying to deal a blow to the morale of the Congress leaders after the party’s victory in Karnataka by engineering defections in the grand old party. The sources said the BRS reached out to a Congress MLA, inviting him to join the Pink party. But as the AICC came to know about the attempts of BRS and the legislator’s willingness to cross the fence, he is said to have

put off his decision.

