States Telangana

Competition for AICC posts leads to disquiet in Telangana Congress

Published: 09th June 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress

Gandhi Bhavan. For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when unity is crucial for the Congress if it were to achieve its goal of coming to power in the State, internal conflicts have emerged among leaders regarding several AICC committee posts. The positions of AICC Implementation Committee chairman and AICC spokesperson have caused a clear divide among Telangana Congress leaders.

According to sources from Gandhi Bhavan, AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre recently held a meeting with a former MLA who had been inactive in politics, urging him to become more involved due to the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Several senior leaders who support the former MLA have recommended him for the role of AICC Implementation Committee chairman in the State, which was left vacant by former Nirmal MLA Aletti Maheswar Reddy’s defection to the BJP two months ago.

The meeting between Thakre and the former MLA was not disclosed to the TPCC chief or other senior leaders, resulting in discontent within the party. Sources also revealed that the former MLA demanded Thakre grant him the post as a condition for his active participation. This development has sparked controversy within the party, as many prominent figures who have actively contributed to the party over the years are vying for the position, objecting to the former MLA’s sudden claim.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to fill the AICC spokesperson position left vacant by Dasoju Sravan deserting the party for the BRS. Aspirants for the role, such as former MLA Eravarti Anil, various leaders of the Professional Congress, Medak Lok Sabha candidate Dr Sravan Kumar Reddy, Munugode Assembly candidate Palvai Sravanti Reddy, and newly-joined party leader Katti Karthika, are all seeking the opportunity.

These aspirants have reportedly lobbied senior party leaders, requesting their support in appealing to the AICC Communications in charge to consider their names for the position. The lobbying has further fueled tensions within the party, prompting the TPCC chief and other members to inform the party's high command of the need for thorough discussions before making appointments.

India Matters

