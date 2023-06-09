Home States Telangana

GITAM student gets into Harvard World Records for his AI bot

It is a voice assistant equipped with its own language model, capable of performing various tasks such as composing and sending emails, managing schedules and setting reminders.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM School of Technology

GITAM School of Technology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Devaraju Vamsi Krishnam Raju, a second-year student of the GITAM School of Technology, has received global recognition from the Harvard World Records, London, for his work on an AI conversational bot named ‘The Adhvika.’

It is a voice assistant equipped with its own language model, capable of performing various tasks such as composing and sending emails, managing schedules and setting reminders. With Adhvika’s assistance, users can draft emails with impeccable precision, allowing them to focus on the content and ensure effective communication. It can transform dictated thoughts into well-structured and professionally formatted files.

Moreover, Adhvika aids in organising daily agendas, tracking appointments and setting timely reminders, guaranteeing that important meetings or deadlines are never overlooked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GITAM School of TechnologyAI bot
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp