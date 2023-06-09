Justice league

Home States Telangana

The Telangana High Court on Thursday paid homage to late Justice D Reddeppa Reddy who served as a distinguished judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

State told to give timeline on SC, ST panel appointments

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Thursday, asked the Chief Secretary to inform the court of the date by which the State government will nominate the chairman and members of the SC, ST Commission.

During the course of the hearing of a PIL on the matter, the Chief Justice turned to counsel for the government and asked him when would the State take the initiative in appointing the chairman and members of the Commission, as the positions have been vacant since February 20, 2021. 

Earlier on February 28, 2023, the court had issued notices to the State government directing it to select the chairman and members of the Commission. The petition was filed by S Ganesh Rao, a social activist, and another from Lalapet, Secunderabad. The hearing was adjourned to June 28, 2023.

High Court pays homage to Justice Reddeppa Reddy

The Telangana High Court on Thursday paid homage to the late Justice D Reddeppa Reddy who served as a distinguished judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The heartfelt homage saw Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Advocate-General BS Prasad, among other judges, reflecting on Justice Reddeppa Reddy’s contributions to the legal system.

Born on August 1, 1936, in Peddamall village, Vayalpad taluk, Chittoor district, Justice Reddeppa Reddy’s journey in the field of law began with his education at Tirupati College. He went on to earn his LL.B degree from the Osmania University Law College. Enrolling as an advocate on September 5, 1960, Justice Reddeppa Reddy displayed his legal acumen and dedication to justice throughout his career.

His service to the judiciary culminated in his appointment as a permanent judge of the AP High Court on February 5, 1992. His profound understanding of the law and unwavering commitment to upholding justice earned him great respect from his peers and the legal fraternity.

