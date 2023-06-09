K Kavitha hits back at Congress for questioning Telangana Formation Day fete

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Slamming TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud for questioning the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations being organised the BRS government, MLC K Kavitha on Thursday suggested that the Congress leaders should visit any house to understand the progress achieved by the State.

Addressing a meeting organised as part of the Formation Day celebrations at Yedapally in Bodhan Assembly constituency, Kavitha said: “Under the able leadership of KCR, the BRS government has been implementing various development and welfare programmes, and put the State on the path of progress. Those who are criticising the government should visit any house anywhere in the State to know how every family is benefiting from the schemes initiated by the Chief Minister.”

Mahesh Kumar, while criticising the policies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had said that the BRS government has no moral right to celebrate the State Formation Day. Alleging that Congress did nothing for the people of Telangana when it was in power, Kavitha said: “In Congress government, P Sudharshan Reddy worked as the minister of Irrigation and Medical Education. But, he did nothing for his Bodhan constituency or his native village of Siranpally.”

Referring to grain procurement, she said: “During the Congress regime, only Rs 600 crore worth of food grains were bought from the farmers over a period of 10 years. But, the BRS government purchased Rs 12,000 crore worth of food grains in the last 10 years.”

Kavitha, who also participated in the ‘cheruvula pandaga’ in Yedapally, said: “After the formation of Telangana, KCR gave priority to the restoration of water tanks in villages with an objective to revive the rural economy. The State government has spent Rs 5,000 crore for the restoration of 47,000 tanks in the State.”

She also alleged that the Union government copied this scheme being implemented by Telangana. “The Centre copied this scheme and gave it another name -- Mission Amrit Sarovar, and implemented it in 12 States. But, it did not allocate even 10 per cent of funds set aside by Telangana,” she said.

